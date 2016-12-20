Analysis: Interest in flats tripled in cities, with 2015 highest increase

The interest in purchasing flats in the last four years registered a general upward trajectory in all the Romanian cities, the most significant increase being registered on the segment of newly-built buildings, according to an analysis made by a real estate website, sent to Agerpres.

Considering the funding challenges, the pace of growth of housing demand has visibly slowed down in 2016, this indicator registering, in certain cases, even slight decreases.

Since 2012 till now, the volume of housing demand in Bucharest logged per total up to 351pct. The demand for old flats has increased in this period only 86 pct. In this regard, the highest annual increase (100pct year-on-year) has been recorded in 2015, second ranking the year 2013, by 93pct, followed by 2014 with only 23pct growth of demand.

In Brasov, the demand for newly-built flats has constantly increased in the last four years, reaching a 274pct advance compared to 2012. The highest increase was registered in 2015 (73pct) and 2013 (54pct), followed by 2014 (24pct), and 2016 (14pct). In the same period, the interest for old buildings has increased overall 70pct. According to the analysis, the demand met decreases for two years, respectively 2014 (-10pct) and 2016 (-13pct). Despite the different evolutions of those two segments, the popularity of old flats in Brasov continues to exceed the new flats .

Cluj-Napoca is the single city where the demand for new flats by-passes the one for old flats in the analyzed period. The increase of interest for the new segment, with a dominant status in the market, has been lower than the one registered in the old segment, namely 163pct, compared to 267pct. The demand for new flats increased 74pct in 2013 and 72pct in 2015, and dropped in 2014 and 2016. The interest for old flats logged a constant ascending path, the highest increase being registered in 2013 – 70pct and 2015 – 60pct, and the lowest in 2014 – 15pct and 2016 – 17pct.

In Constanta, the demand for new residences has increased 210pct since 2012 till now, while the old segment registered 96pct growth. The interest for new flats recorded the highest leaps in 2013 – 74pct and 2015 – 71pct. The demand for old flats decreased 22pct in 2014, and has increased 9pct in 2016, according to the analyses in Imobiliare.ro.

In Iasi, the interest for purchasing flats registered the highest variations in the last four years: 127pct on the old segment and 775pct on the new segment (a leap explained, partly, by the high offer volume). If the growth rate in 2014 of the two segments was relatively close, in 2015 the real estate market witnessed 203pct advance, succeeding to by-pass the demand rate for the old one. After 8pct increase, the supremacy of the new flats was also maintained in 2016, and the interest for the old flats has decreased 16pct.

In Timisoara, the potential buyers demand for the flat segment increased constantly since 2012 till now, both on the new segment and the old one, the first one registering a 334pct advance compared to the second – 216pct. The most significant increases of interest for the new flats were noticed in 2015 (91pct) and 2013 (61pct). On the old segment, the highest leap was registered in 2013 – 85pct. In 2016, the demand increased 17pct, compared to 37pct in 2015.