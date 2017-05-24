ANCOM: Number of broadband mobile connections through 4G networks double in 2016 against 2015

The number of 4G mobile Internet connections increased by 113 pct in 2016, accounting for about 35 pct of the overall mobile broadband Internet, according to the latest statistical data report by the National Authority For Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), released on Tuesday.

The data processed by the local telecommunications referee shows that in Romania the total number of broadband mobile Internet connections was 16.6 million at the end of 2016, up 13.5 pct year-over-year, and the diffusion rate of the mobile Internet at the population’s level reached 84.2 pct, rising by more than 10 percentage points against the previous year.

The popularity of mobile broadband subscriptions is also growing, and these account for more than 63 pct of all connections (10.6 million connections), an annual increase of about 18 pct. Additionally, prepaid card connections increased by 7 pct, to over 6 million.

According to ANCOM, the overall traffic generated through broadband mobile Internet connections almost doubled during 2016, from 85,000 TB in 2015 to 169,000 TB last year. At the same time, the average monthly traffic per connection increased by 77 pct as compared to 2015, from 0.41 GB to 0.73 GB.

As regards the use of 4G services, the number of such connections reached 5.8 million in 2016 (up from 2.7 million 12 months ago) and represents more than one third of all mobile broadband Internet connections. Subscriber-based individuals are up 1.7 million from last year, while 4G connections subscriber-based legal entities increased by approximately 360,000.

The ANCOM report on the Romanian electronic communications market for 2016 is based on the statistical data quarterly documented by the providers that have the obligation to transmit to the Authority the values of the indicators corresponding to the categories of services according to the Decision no. 333/2013.