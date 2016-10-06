Andreas Kakofengitis, Managing Director and CEO Bestservus Group of Companies: We at our office in Bucharest can offer global services to investors and businessmen

The economy in Romania is showing signs of improvement, with economy growth one of the best in Europe, and the leu is stable with very small variations against Euro and other currencies during the recent couple of years.

The property investments in rented properties are quite different from the ‘speculative’ investments in which a lot of ‘speculative’ investors have been trapped due to the economic crisis and the sharp fall in prices of non-income fetching properties.

In addition to the regular income there is also the expected capital appreciation as an additional benefit.

The constitution of Romania provides very strong security for private ownership, although care must be exercised on the titles of the properties to be purchased. A thorough investigation and examination of the titles. Is a pre-requisite before proceeding.

We at our office in the centre of Bucharest, manned with Romanian professionals, can offer global services to investors and businessmen , both in the initial stages in choosing the right investment suitable in each case, in checking thoroughly the ownership titles in cooperation with local lawyers, and thereafter in running and management of the investment, including all local legal requirements in full transparent reporting to the client.