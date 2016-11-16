Andrei Tarnea, commissioner of Romania-France Cultural Season

Andrei Tarnea is commissioner of the Romania-France Cultural Season that will unfold from 1 December 2018 to 30 June 2019, Culture Minister Corina Suteu announced on Tuesday on her Facebook page.

1 December 2018 – 30 June 2019, Romania and France will be conducting a complex bilateral cultural programme – the first Cultural Season shared by the two countries, “an extraordinary cooperation occasion among cultural artists and operators, and of celebration of the Centennial of the modern Romanian State, for which organisation the Culture Ministry collaborates with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the National Defence Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Chancellery,” Suteu writes.

She says that soon, the Season commissioner “will complete his team of curators and that in early December he will have his first meetings with his French counterpart and the team of the French Institute in Paris.”

Currently a CEO of the Aspen Romania Institute, director of the ICR Brussels in 2007-2010, Andrei B. Tarnea is a career diplomat, and his professional responsibilities include bilateral, strategic relations, political planning, public and cultural diplomacy.