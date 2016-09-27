Andrew Prelea, Vast Resources Romania President and Executive Director: We hope to achieve full capacity in the next 12 months at Mănăila and we consider the possibility to build a new facility there next year

Mr. Prelea, Romania’s vast mining culture has convinced Vast Resources that it is worth investing in this country. It is for this reason why the company has implemented a very ambitious investment policy in the past years. What is the capital invested here to date?

Romania has a long and rich history of mining, the natural resources of Romania in the ground are vast and the people working in this field are very skilled. These are the two most attractive aspects for a mining company entering a new market.

Another huge advantage is Romania`s infrastructure at the mines that were developed over several decades that can still be utilized, making the recommissioning of mines very fast and cost efficient.

To date, Vast Resources as a group has invested in excess of USD 10,000,000, of which the majority was spent in the past 18 months.

What are Vast Resources’ plans regarding future investment in Romania?

Vast is heavily focused on increasing capacity, revenue streams and extending the life of mine at Mănăila.

We are also awaiting the final signoff for opening our polymetallic mine at Băița Plai, in Bihor, as we have successfully secured the assets there and want to re-open the mine as soon as possible. This mine alone will create over 300 direct new jobs and has great potential in becoming a major contributor to the region.

Besides the above, Vast Resources is continuing its discussions on Remin and looking at other mining opportunities across Romania.

2016 has been a year full of challenges and new projects for Vast Resources` activity in Romania. How would you assess these first nine months of 2016 in terms of accomplishments of the proposed objectives?

The first nine months in Mănăila have been a tremendous success, we have managed to produce a world class copper concentrate that was previously unobtainable, commission a second product (Zinc Concentrate) and improve efficiencies in the floatation plant and at the mine.

The only delay has been that we are still waiting for our association on the license at Băița Plai, despite fulfilling all of our legal and contractual obligations, but it has given us time to prepare the mine for when it is received.

What about last year? Are you pleased with the balance sheet of 2015? Which was the revenue brought by the money invested in Romania?

Mining is a very capital intensive business at start up even when you take over an existing asset. We closed the Mănăila mine and floatation plant in Iacobeni upon acquisition in July last year for almost 2 months, however managed our first sales in September.

The process of improving the mining and processing is a costly exercise and can take years to perfect, but with our team of Romanian experts, working together with foreign consultants, have managed to produce fantastic results in a short period.

We also need to take into account that copper was at its lowest point in ten years, but despite all of these aspects, we managed to turnover above USD 2,500,000 in the first year of operation and expect to increase that to almost USD 6,000,000 for the second year of operation.

What could you tell us about the investment strategy of Vast Resources? Towards what fields are the invested money oriented as a main priority: the modernization of the mining infrastructure, maintenance works, environment projects or training the personnel?

Vast’s investment strategy is primarily focused on bringing Mănăila and Băița to maximum efficiency. This includes the necessity of modernization of the mining assets and technological improvements, as well as investing in the professional development of the team. The mining sector, in order to maintain efficiencies, requires constant maintenance to all of the equipment and periodic training for employees to keep them updated with improved technology and methodology. Vast Resources believes in onsite training and we are constantly bringing experts from around the world to train our team. We also send them on courses to improve their knowledge base and keep them updated.

Vast Resources as a company is also very environmentally and safety conscious, we are continuously upgrading our safety equipment. The first investments in Băița Plai were the upgrading of the underground lifts and cables to ensure the safety of our workers. In Mănăila we first brought the open pit mine to international mining standards prior to restarting mining activity.

We are currently about to start a program of social responsibility: test work to extract the metals from the tailings in Fâneața and Iacobeni to enable greening of the areas. The intention is to reprocess the polymetallic residues present in the old tailings dams.

What do you think about the legislative framework in the mining sector in Romania? Is it an encouraging one for investors in this field?

At the moment the new mining legislation is not passed and until it is, it is very difficult to attract investment into the mining sector for Romania. We have been in Romania since 2012 and have taken the time to understand the existing regulations associated to the current secrecy laws and complied accordingly. However, most mining companies could not navigate this process.

We have the benefit of having a very strong Romanian team, I have worked in and with Romania for over 20 years and this experience has been of great advantage.

When do you estimate that Vast Resources will reach the full extraction capacity here?

We hope to achieve full capacity in the next 12 months at Mănăila and we consider the possibility to build a new facility there next year, to improve efficiencies and increase production. However we have to finalize our drilling and expansion plans first, to justify the expense. But we are positive about this.

In Băița we hope to be operational and at full production by spring of 2017.

Romania has hundreds of more years left in the mining sector and once we have these two projects working successfully, they will be examples of how others can invest in the Romanian mining sector.

How big is the team in Romania and what are the plans of the company to train them?

We currently have 240 employees and plan to increase that by a further 200-250 people upon the association on the license in Băița Plai.

We have a highly skilled mining workforce in Romania that has the necessary skills to work efficiently in the field, however we will continue with training programs for all our employees and create opportunities for younger workers to learn about the mining sector. Through training programs we wish to develop in the near term, to attract a new generation.

Where does Vast Resources sell the production from Romania?

We have recently signed a long term off take agreement with a large Swiss concentrate trading company. We deliver all of our production to Holland where it is then distributed all over Europe and the rest of the world to the smelters.

If a comparison is to be made, what opportunities has Romania to offer for investors in the mining sector and industry in comparison with other countries? What do investors in this field mainly take into account when they decide to come here: the mining tradition, the people’s skills, or the legislation?

Romania has infinite opportunities for investment in the mining sector, we have more to offer here than most mineral rich countries. Romania has skilled workforce, rich mining history, infrastructure, water, electric power, is rich in natural resources that has had limited exploration and exploitation and applies EU laws.

What is missing for the moment is a separate Ministry of Mines dedicated to nonferrous mining, clearly dedicated legislation and access to information, but this will come in time.