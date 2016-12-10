ANI becomes founding member of ‘Network for Integrity’ – first international platform on integrity

National Integrity Agency (ANI), alongside another 13 public institutions with a role in preventing corruption, has founded on Friday, in Paris, a network on promoting the principles of good governing – ‘Network for Integrity’ – the first international platform which exclusively regards the integrity sphere.

According to the press release from ANI, the network includes, among others, institutions from France, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Latvia, South Korea, Peru, Mexico, with attributions in management of assets and interests declarations, prevention and sanctioning of conflicts of interest, incompatibility or unjustified assets.

The platform was founded with the aim of facilitating the exchange of experience and good practices in the area of transparency of assets and interests declarations, methods of investigation on integrity matters and creating the necessary framework for helping states that plan to implement similar integrity systems, the quoted source says .

The launch of ‘Network for Integrity’ was made under the auspices of the Open Government Partnership Global Summit from Paris.