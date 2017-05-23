ANOFM: Over 97,000 people hired in first four months of 2017

Over 97,000 people were hired in the first 4 months of 2017 through the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), according to the institution’s release sent to Agerpres on Tuesday.

Out of the total number of persons employed, a number of 34,005 are older than 45 (33 percent), 26,291 are aged between 35 and 47, 22,724 are in the 25-35 age bracket and 14,759 are youngsters under 25 (15 percent), according to the release.

According to the quoted source most of the people employed are male, namely 57,290.

Most of them are residing in urban areas, namely 53,358, and 44,421 reside in rural areas.

A breakdown by educational attainment shows most of them completed high school education (30,393), 25,775 are vocational education graduates, 21,889 completed secondary school and 10,941 graduated from university.

Nationwide, the counties with most people hired are Timis (7,010), Suceava (5,649), Hunedoara (4,481) and Neamt (4,450), as well as Bucharest City (6,644).

Moreover, in the first four months of the year a number of 215,021 persons benefited from social assistance.

“In the first four months of 2017, the number of persons who benefited from assistance in order to register as persons looking for a job, for ensuring social protection regarding the unemployment benefits or inclusion in active measures was 215,021,” according to the ANOFM.