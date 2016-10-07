ANOFM: Unemployment rate slightly up to 4.8 percent

The unemployment rate recorded on a national level, at the end of August, namely 4.8 percent, increased by 0.01 percentage points (pp) compared to July 2016 and is by 0.19 pp lower than the one in August 2015, according to the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) data.

In the employment territorial agencies records 421,273 unemployed persons were registered, of whom 78,950 received unemployment allowances.

Compared to the previous month, in August the male unemployment rate dropped to 5.14 percent, while the female unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent.

Depending on the residence area, 123,701 unemployed persons were from urban areas and 297,572 from rural areas. The most unemployed were aged between 40 and 49 years old (117,849 persons), followed by the persons between 30 and 39 years old category (85,731), while at the opposite pole were persons between 25 and 29 years old (32,972).

The unemployment without studies and the ones who have primary, secondary and vocational level of studies, had the higher weight of the total unemployment registered in the ANOFM records (79.8 percent), while the unemployed having high school and post-high school level of studies represented 14.88 percent and the ones with academic studies stood at 3.85 percent.

In August 2016, 13 Counties and Bucharest city recorded declines of the unemployment rate, the highest drops were recorded in the following Counties: Caras-Severin (by 0.47 pp), Mehedinti (by 0.37 pp), Teleorman (by 0.25 pp), Bacau (by 0.23 pp), Galati (by 0.23 pp), Satu-Mare (by 0.10 pp), Ialomita (by 0.05 pp), Dambovita (by 0.05) and Brasov (by 0.04 pp).

The highest levels were recorded in Teleorman County (11.98 percent), Vaslui County (11.50 percent), Buzau County (10.18 percent), Mehedinti County (9.77 percent), Dolj County (9.56 percent), Galati County (9.32 percent), Calarasi County (7.38 percent), Ialomita County (7.29 percent) and Braila County (6.76 percent).

Even though Ilfov County was on an increasing trend compared to the previous month, the area continued to record the lowest unemployment rate, namely 1.08 percent.