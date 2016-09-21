ANP trade union: Fearing protests, Justice Minister Raluca Pruna cancels visit to Gherla Penitentiary

The “Omnia” trade union from the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP) claims that the Justice Minister cancelled a visit to the Gherla Penitentiary after penitentiary employees announced a timetable of protests.

“Justice Minister Raluca Pruna informed the ANP of the possible cancellation of the announced visit to the Gherla Penitentiary, in reaction to the protests announced by penitentiary employees. The same judiciary sources inform that it is very possible that, in these conditions, the visit of the Norwegian ambassador would be cancelled too. Even in these conditions, it seems the Justice Minister prefers to hide and avoid meeting penitentiary employees, just like she does with the representatives of magistrates,” an Omnia Trade Union press release reads.

On the other hand, Justice Ministry sources claim that the event is still on the minister’s agenda.

The event consists of the inauguration of a therapeutic centre for women at the Gherla Penitentiary, financed by a Norwegian subsidy of 1,232,437 Euros. The centre is built on the model of a Norwegian centre and has a capacity for 60 beds.

Trade union members also announced the timetable of the protests they will stage outside penitentiaries. Trade union members are dissatisfied with working conditions, with the large number of extra work hours and with salary discriminations.

Penitentiary employees in Gherla, Craiova, Poarta Alba, Giurgiu and Codlea will protest on September 26; those in Targu Jiu, Vaslui, Drobeta Turnu Severin, Bucharest, Barcea Mare on September 29; those in Bucharest, Foscani, Tichilesti, Baia Mare and Aiud on October 4; those in Targsor, Bistrita, Miercurea-Ciuc, Oradea and Colibasi on October 6; those in Timisoara, Targu-Mures, Braila, Margineni and Targu-Ocna on October 11; those in Ploiesti, Iasi, Galati, Craiova and Buzias on October 13; those in Tulcea, Satu Mare, Slobozia, Dej and Bacau on October 20; and those in Arad, Gaesti and Botosani on October 22.

“Trade unions threaten to file malfeasance in office complaints against penitentiary directors if they fail to pay salaries in full, in line with Emergency Order no. 20/2016, and they demand the resignation of the Justice Minister,” the press release adds.

Justice Minister Raluca Pruna did not attend the Superior Magistracy Council meeting on Monday. The meeting tackled the requests included in the Memorandum on Justice, a memorandum adopted by 101 courts and 28 prosecutor’s offices. The Council meeting was attended by the representatives of magistrates. Some of the memorandum’s signatories have demanded the resignation of the Justice Minister.

Justice Ministry: Visit to Gherla Penitentiary not cancelled

Justice Ministry representatives have stated for Mediafax that Raluca Pruna will visit the Gherla Penitentiary early next week, as scheduled, in order to inaugurate a therapeutic centre for women.