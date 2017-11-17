ANP Unions: More than 1,200 detainees have been released in the first month of applying the Compensatory Remedy Law. The number will exceed 8,000 in the first year of applying the law . JusMin: The information is wrong

More than 1,200 detainees have been released in the first month of applying the Compensatory Remedy Law, according to the representatives of the Federation of Unions in the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP), who contradict Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, who stated on Monday at the Parliament that the number of released detainees is 650. The Minister reacted to the numbers provided by the unions, saying on Thursday that the real situation is the one he presented, while the unions transmitted an “absolutely wrong” information.

“After the head of penitentiaries admitted that there are a lot of mistakes when detainees are released according to the Compensatory Remedy Law, the Justice Minister misinformed the Parliament, by saying that 650 detainees have been additionally released in the first month of applying the law, stating that 25,093 detainees remained in penitentiaries. (…) According to the ANP’s official statistics, more than 1,200 detainees have been additionally released since the Compensatory Remedy Law has been implemented (almost double compared to what the Minister said)”, according to the representatives of the Federation of Unions in the National Administration of Penitentiaries.

They say that the number of the detainees who will be released in the first year of applying this law will exceed 8,000, which means that there will be at least 5,000 additional crimes compared to the normal dynamics of criminality.

“Equally likely, we will have zero benefits in terms of modernizing the penitentiary system, given that the large-scale investments in the modernization of the penitentiaries are still at the announcement level. Regarding the reasons for which the Justice Minister is misinforming, all we can do is to speculate that he is trying to hide the negative errors and consequences of a masked pardoning measure that will act as an incentive for criminality in the next period. Therefore, we publicly challenge him to give up on misinforming the public opinion, which has the right to know exactly how many thieves, rapists, robbers and criminals benefited from this leniency act” added the representatives of the Federation of Unions in the National Administration of Penitentiaries, in a press release issued on Thursday.

According to the website of the National Administration of Penitentiaries, 24,336 people are imprisoned right now in the Romanian penitentiaries.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Monday at the Parliament that there are 25,093 detainees in the penitentiaries, namely 5,972 detainees exceeding the accommodation capacity at the 4 meters per detainee standard, mentioning that 650 detainees have been released as a result of implementing the Compensatory Remedy Law.

The Compensatory Remedy Law entered into force on October 19 and provides that each detainee will benefit from six days deemed executed for every 30 days of sentence executed in inappropriate conditions.

On the first day of applying this law, 529 detainees have been released, and ANP said that other 3,349 detainees can be released in the coming period according to this law, most of them from the Rahova Penitentiary – 250 detainees, and from the Poarta Alba Penitentiary – 200 detainees. According to the representatives of some of the penitentiaries, many of the released detainees according to this law were sentenced for theft and robbery, as well as for murder. Minister Tudorel Toader said at that time that this number is high and it overcame his expectations, since he didn’t believe that “the impact will be so great”.

JusMin: The information provided by the unions on the number of the released detainees is absolutely wrong

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader says that the information provided by the Federation of Unions in the National Administration of Penitentiaries according to which more than 1,200 detainees have been released in the first month of applying the Compensatory Remedy Law is wrong. He stated again that 650 detainees have been released until November 7 and he asked today an updated report from ANP.

“The unions provided you an absolutely wrong information. On November 7, I had an official document from the National Administration of Penitentiaries stating that 650 detainees have been released according to this law. But this number includes the 529 detainees released on the first day of applying the law, so you must not add them to 650, because you will have more for sure. I asked today a report to the ANP Director” Tudorel Toader stated.