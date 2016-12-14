ANRE: Household electricity price might decrease 2-3 pct as of 1 January

The household final price of electricity might decrease 2-3 pct as of 1 January, after the distribution and transport tariffs will be reduced 5-6 pct on average, the head of General Directorate on Energy Market with the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE), Marian Cernat, stated on Tuesday.

“A decrease of grid tariffs (distribution and transport – e.n.) will determine a drop in the final price, depending on other elements of the final price, which are: electricity price and taxes that are paid. Usually, the taxes remain constant, but the electricity price is a market price. For the clients who benefit from the universal service, for whom we are responsible in regard with the price, for the next period, we expect a slight decrease of prices, we expect around 2-3 pct,” Cernat says in a debate on energy topic.

He explained that estimations are of a small reduction in the final price, because the price on electricity market raises in the winter season.

“In the winter season, the price goes up when compared to the previous period, and Romanian winter is usually typical in the first quarter, meaning January, February, March, namely the months with lowest temperatures,” Cernat specified.

According to him, the distribution and transport tariffs have a share of almost 30 pct in the final price.

“Thus, we expect a drop to maximum 2-3 pct of the final price,” the ANRE official mentioned.

Cernat has also said that the authority took also into account the contribution for cogeneration (CHP) and green certificates when estimating the final price.