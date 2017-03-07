ANSVSA consults industry on food safety topic, in study initiated by EFSA

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) initiated a study regarding food safety, and a first stage is carried out as an opinion poll, including in Romania, until 12 March, the National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) announced on Monday in a press release sent to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian Authority was included in a group made-up of competent authorities of the member states, such as Germany, France, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Cyprus and Spain. All these states are participating in the study initiated by the EFSA.

The first stage of the study is represented by an opinion poll regarding the manner in which pieces of information are communicated in respect to food safety, in the context of scientific uncertainty.

Until 12 March 2017, the people interested can fill in the specific survey, that can be accessed on the first page of the ANSVSA or the European Commission webpages.

The goal of this study is to identify the best methods to share information regarding food safety, in an accessible language, the ANSVSA mentions.