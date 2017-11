Anti-corruption prosecutors distrain Lower House Speaker Dragnea’s current, future assets

Anticorruption prosecutors ordered a distraint on a piece of land, an apartment, two cars and bank accounts held by Social Democrat leader and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Liviu Dragnea, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) said in a response on Wednesday, at AGERPRES’ request.

“In order to recover the damage determined in this case, a distraint has been ordered on the assets identified so far as follows: a 2,913 sqm piece of land located in Turnu Magurele – Teleorman County and the attached building, an 80 sqm apartment located in Turnu Magurele, a Skoda Superb and a BMW X5,” DNA said.

According to the same source, the amount of 630,000 lei acquired from a promissory sale agreement, another 280,000 lei acquired as rent in 2015 and 2016 under a rent-out contract, existing or to-be-received amounts from third parties in four bank accounts held by Liviu Dragnea, as well as on any other amounts of money owed to the suspect by others have been also distrained.

According to DNA, the last category includes 80,710 euro and 460,110 lei owed by a trading company based in Turnu Magurele, as well as 10,500 lei owed by the “Teleorman county organization of a certain political party.”

“The shares and equity held in private law legal entities that are still to be identified were also placed under distraint. At this point, the distraint measure is in the enforcement stage and steps are being taken to identify other assets up to the amount of 127,547,366.34 lei,” the DNA says.

Anticorruption prosecutors ordered a distraint on movable and immovable assets owned by Liviu Dragnea and the other suspects in the Tel Drum case, to recover the damage estimated at over 127 million lei.

In the case of Liviu Dragnea, who at the time of the offences was President of the Teleorman County Council, a warrant of distraint and garnishment has been issued for “all movable and immovable assets, stock and equity held by him in private law legal entities, amounts in bank accounts, as well as any amounts owed to him under no matter what title by others, rents included,” up to 127,547,366.34 lei, the DNA said.

