Anticorruption authority detains former ANAF head Sorin Blejnar for influence peddling

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) – Ploiesti branch on Monday detained former head of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) Sorin Blejnar over influence peddling.

According to DNA, Blejnar stands under the suspicion of having agreed with a businessman to get 20 percent of the value of the contracts ANAF was to conclude with the businessman’s company.

“The money was to be offered to the defendant in return for his influencing several subordinates into handling the contract awarding procedures in such manner that the winner be the company of the respective businessman. Under these circumstances, between November 2011 – January 2012, defendant Sorin Blejnar and the other officials involved in this arrangement received a total amount of 13,172,520 lei through a company controlled by them and which had several fictitious contracts concluded with the businessman’s company,” reads a DNA release to AGERPRES.

Sorin Blejnar was informed about his legal standing and the charges he faces, and will be referred on Tuesday to the Prahova Tribunal with the proposal of being placed under 30-day pre-trial arrest.

The former ANAF head came on Monday under police escort to the DNA Ploiesti seat, where he was heard for several hours.