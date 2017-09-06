Anticorruption head Kovesi: If one can legislate at 23, why not enforce laws below age 30

Head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura-Codruta Kovesi on Wednesday told AGERPRES in an interview, referring to the proposals to amend the access to magistracy, that if at age 23 one could be a member of the Chamber of Deputies and contribute to the law-making process, then she doesn’t see why a law professional should have to wait until 30 to enforce the laws.

“We don’t know the criteria which this 30-year age limit was chosen upon. There must be an explanation we miss and it’s very hard for me to comment without seeing the arguments in favour of this modification. But I recall that the Constitution says that at 23 years old one can be a member of the Chamber of Deputies in Romania’s Parliament and contribute to the law-making process. So, at 23 one is prepared to make laws. I don’t know if one should wait until 30 to enforce the laws,” Kovesi stated.

As for the anticorruption prosecutors’ fears regarding the modification project of the Justice laws, the DNA head says that there are worries when the magistrate’s status of independence is at risk.

“The moment the magistrate’s independence status is questioned, is at risk by tailoring a bill, certainly all professionals of the judiciary are worried. The fact that the Judicial Inspection gets under a minister’s wand, who might be a technocrat or a political person, we have several situations and examples when the Justice Minister was a politician, in such cases potentially the Judicial Inspection could be politically subordinated, which might interfere, intrude with our activity,” she explained.

As regards a possible “fight” between justices and prosecutors, Kovesi said that this is what some want us to believe.

“I sense no conflict or fight between prosecutors and justices. (…) Anybody could have a point of view regarding a bill put up for public debate. Naturally there could be different opinions, different arguments, but this is not a conflict. Even inside the DNA or even inside the prosecutor’s structures certain pros and cons on certain amendments or proposals existed. That fact that regarding a potential amendment, there are arguments in a certain way or in the opposite way, that doesn’t mean that there is a conflict. So, I don’t sense a conflict between prosecutors and justices so far, but certainly this idea is there, they try to create an artificial conflict in the public space, which does not exist from our point of view,” the DNA head added.