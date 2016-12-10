APIA managed payment applications to a million beneficiaries in ten years since Romania entered EU

In the first ten years since Romania is a member of the European Union, the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA) has managed applications submitted by over a million beneficiaries, for all the managed schemes and measures, shows a press release of the Agency.

“The end of 2016 marks a decade since Romania is a EU member state and, also, the first decade of APIA’s implementation of the schemes and measures for financing support from European and national funds to support Romanian farmers. (…) In all this time, APIA has successfully managed situations and faced challenges in processing the applications from over a million beneficiaries, of all the managed schemes and measures”, it shows the press release.

According to the document, the value of the financial ceiling allocated by the EU, which APIA was in charge of during the program period 2007-2013, was of EUR 11.82 billion.

“From the total funds allotted for agriculture to Romania, in the period 2007-2014, APIA has ensured the absorption of the European funds in agriculture, thus contributing to the support of know-how and innovation transfer, growth of competitiveness, promoting the organization of the food industry and product management; restoration, protection and consolidation of ecosystems, encouraging the efficient use of resources and transition to an reduced carbon footprint economy, but also promoting the social inclusion, reducing poverty, and economic development in the rural areas”, the press release notes.

Thus, in the 2007-2013 period , on annual financial allocation, APIA registered 98 pct absorption rate of European funds.

In the 2014-2020 period, Romania benefits over EUR 20 billions of financial allocations from the EU.

“Thus, the budget management entrusted to APIA, in the new Common Agricultural Policy, increased substantially: approximately EUR 14.25 billions, of which almost EUR 11.35 billion are given to Romania for granting the direct payments and market measures. (…) In terms of percentages, in the new program period, APIA manages almost 70 pct from the total value of funds allocated to Romania for the agricultural sector”, the press release underlines.

According to APIA, the new Common Agricultural Policy, entered into force in 2015, meant the implementation of new schemes and measures that are much more complexed.

“In 2016, in this context, the Commission decided that the afferent payments from 2015 year to be applied until 15 October. APIA succeeded to meet this deadline, considering over 90 pct of payments done until the end of August”, the source shows.