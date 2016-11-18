APIA: New vehicle sales, up 17.5pct in 10 months; domestic auto production, down 8.3pct

Almost 115,000 new vehicles were sold in Romania in the first 10 months of the year, a figure by 17.5 percent higher from the same period of 2015, while the domestic car production diminished by 8.3 percent to 301,538 units, reveals data of the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) released on Thursday.

According to the statistics, in the interval January – October, of the more than 301,000 new vehicles produced in Romania, 266,590 were made by Dacia and 34,948 by Ford. The largest volumes were registered by the Dacia Duster model, with 158,069 units, up 11.9 percent from the first ten months of 2015, followed by Dacia Sandero (42,903 units, -11.4pct), Ford B-MAX (34,948 units, -16.8pct), Dacia Logan MCV (33,508 units, -3.7pct) and Dacia Logan (32,110 units, -48.4pct).

In October, the domestic vehicle production stood at 29,142 units, 10 percent less than in the previous month of this year.

In respect to sales, the APIA data show that in the first ten months of the year a number of 114,960 units were registered, 17.5 percent more than in the interval January – October 2015, out of which 93,380 units were cars (+17.1 percent, compared with 2015) and 21,580 commercial vehicles (freight and persons), increasing 19.3 percent.

The sales to individuals increased in the analysed interval 32.3 percent compared to the first 10 months of the previous year, however the sales performed under the “Rabla” Car Scrappage Programme were 0.7 percent lower than in 2015.

The specialists’ estimates reveal that over the entire year 2016 car sales may rise between 10 and 12 percent.

As for exports, the 273,220 units registered from January to October represent a decline by 9.4 percent from the similar period last year. The most exported model was Dacia Duster (152,776 units, +13pct from 2015), followed by Dacia Sandero (36,547 units, -16.5pct), Ford B-MAX (34,789 units, -16.8pct), Logan MCV (30,433 units, -6.8pct) and Dacia Logan (18,675 units, -61.2pct).

According to APIA, the total number of eco-friendly cars sold over the past 10 months doubled, and the hybrid vehicle segment represents 87.5 percent of the total.

By the vehicles’ country of origin, data show the following situation: 28.8 percent – domestic production, 21.6 percent made in Germany, 11.2 percent made in the Czech Republic, 9 percent made in Spain, and 6.8 percent are made in France.

In this context, the car sales from the domestic production increased 1.9 percent in the first ten months of 2016 from the same period last year, while the imported car sales registered a substantial advance of 24.6 percent, APIA informs.