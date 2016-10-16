App for Romanians living abroad who want to vote

Romanians living abroad will be able to find out, using a simple app, the location of the nearest polling centre. The project belongs to the young people engaged in the GovITHub governmental program and will be ready by December 11, the date of the parliamentary elections.

“I started with an app for Romanians living abroad. A collection of useful information, addresses and a voting app. Which allows them to identify the closest polling centre based on its occupancy level, in order for them to avoid the recurring incidents of recent years. This is an example of how a technology built in 45 days can solve a very serious problem,” Gabriel Paunescu, holder of a scholarship within the GovITHub program, said in an interview for Digi24.