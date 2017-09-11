Approximately 2.3 mil pupils and kindergarten children start 2017 – 2018 school year

Approximately 2.3 million pupils and kindergarten children from pre-university education start on Monday the courses of the 2017-2018 school year. Of these, 165,000 are primary school pupils and nearly 400,000 are kindergarten children.

The courses of the new school year totalize 167 working days (35 weeks).

The structure of the new school year comprises the first semester (September 11, 2017 – February 2, 2018) and the second semester (February 12, 2018 – June 15, 2018).

In the first part of the first semester, fifth grade pupils will learn after an introductory gymnasium compendium until the manuals necessary to this grade are completed.

Pupils’ holidays in all education cycles are scheduled as follows: winter holidays (December 23, 2017 – January 14, 2018), the half-year vacation (February 3 – 11, 2018), the spring holiday (March 31 – April 10, 2018) and the summer holiday (June 16 – September 9, 2018).

Additionally, classes in primary education and pre-school groups have another vacation, the week October 28 – November 5, 2017.

For the final years of the high-school cycle, the school year ends on May 25, 2018, and for the eighth grade on June 8, 2018.