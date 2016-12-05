Approximately 250,000 people hired in first ten months of year, through ANOFM

Approximately 250,000 people were employed, in the first ten months of this year, through the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), informs the agency through a press statement sent on Monday to Agerpres.

“Following the implementation of the National Employment Programme, from the beginning of the year until October 31, 2016, 248,297 people were hired, which represents 68.97 pct of the figure that was scheduled for the current year. From the total number of people hired from January to October, 48,476 are young people below 25, 59,215 range between 25-35 years, 63,599 between 35 and 45 years and 77,007 are over 45 years old.

Similar to previous months, most people hired are men, 142,451,” reads the statement.

Most employees – 140,901 people – come from urban areas, and 107,396 from rural areas. The level of professional training of people for whom a job was found, shows that most people have graduated high school (77,734) , vocational high schools (64,340), secondary schools (53,001), and 29,377 have higher education diplomas.

Suceava continues to occupy the first position in a ranking of counties with the highest number of employed people (19,386), followed by Timis (18,303), Bucharest (16,905) Hunedoara (12,703) and Neamt (11,357).

According to ANOFM representatives, during the first ten months of 2016, a number of 629,724 people were employed.