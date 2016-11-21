ARB joins European Banking Institute, nominates ASE Bucharest for academic member of institute

The Romanian Banking Association (ARB) joined the European Banking Institute as a supporting member with the mission to strengthen the Europe-wide partnership between academia and the financial industry; ARB nominated the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) for the position of academic member of the Institute, the Association said in a Monday release.

“The Romanian Banking Association (ARB) became a supporting member of the European Banking Institute alongside the national banking associations of Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, its mission being the strengthening of the Europe-wide partnership between academia and the financial industry,” the release said.

ARB president Sergiu Oprescu (photo) states that academia has a key role in the objective analysis of the impact of regulations on the banking sector and, further, on the economy.

“ARB strongly believes in the need to strengthen the partnership between the banking sector and the academia in order to increase awareness of the problems facing the banking industry and find together viable solutions to the benefit of the customers,” said Sergiu Oprescu.

The European Banking Institute based in Frankfurt is an non-governmental organization founded in January 2016, which aims to develop high-standard academic research on banking regulations and facilitate interaction between universities, regulatory and supervisory authorities and the banking industry. The institute emerged as a natural result of the process of reinforcing banking regulation and supervision at European level.

The organization combines a practical and a theoretical approach to the financial industry and academia with expertise in finance – banking research. In this respect, the Romanian Banking Association nominated the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies for the position of academic member of the Institute alongside other prestigious European universities. The procedure for the admission of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies to the Institute as an academic member will be completed within short.