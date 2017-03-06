“Aripi” / “Wings” international film festival, 21 through 26 March in Bucharest

The Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Romania organises between 21 – 26 March at the Bucharest Eforie theatre the first international film festival “Aripi” / “Wings”, under the “Art Unites the World” logo, informs a release.

Participating in the festival will be the embassies in Romania of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation. Romania will attend as honorary guest.

The festival will kick off with a Russian – Armenian 2016 co-production, The Earthquake, which tells the story of the 1988 earthquake in Armenia. All the then USSR member states stepped in to help the Armenians, alongside a large number of foreign friends, says the source.

Each of the participating country has selected certain features, documentaries and animation films, says the release, most of which being to be screened with Romanian and English subtitling. Films were deliberately picked from various genres, from comedy to thriller, from mystery to animation films for children, for the sake of diversity.

Romania is to screen two documentary films storying about the national minorities and a feature.

ArtViva and National Film Archives are the festivals partners.