Army fed and clothed miners who “cleaned-up” University Square in June 1990. Declassified document

The miners that devastated Bucharest in June 1990 were fed and clothed from the stocks of the Armed Forces while in Bucharest, a recently declassified document published by PressOne shows. This was done on the orders “of the Romanian Government.”

The document published on the PressOne website, dated 18 June 1990, was declassified at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office. It shows that “in accordance with the orders received from the Romanian Government, on 14-17 June 1990 the National Defence Ministry ensured the feeding of some civilian forces that took part in the re-establishment of public order in the country’s capital.”

The annexes of the document list the goods that were placed at the disposal of the “civilians”: food, clothes, personal hygiene items.

Miners came “to re-establish public order” in Bucharest in the morning of June 14 and left Bucharest on June 15, being thanked by then-President Ion Iliescu. They beat up the “hoodlums” in University Square, who had been protesting against the Iliescu regime for almost two months, and devastated the headquarters of the historical parties.

The Armed Forces provided the miners with food (bread, bacon, sausages, canned food, vegetables, mineral water), clothing (overalls, boots, body linen), as well as personal hygiene items (soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors and shaving foam).

The items totalled 866,000 lei, the equivalent of 670,000 euro at today’s exchange rate.

The document was signed by Major General Ionita Botos, who asked that the quantities be “deducted” from the Armed Forces’ stocks.

Ex-President Ion Iliescu, ex-Prime Minister Petre Roman and Miron Cozma, the former leader of Jiu Valley miners, have been indicted, alongside 11 other persons, in the dossier concerning the Miners’ Riot of 13-15 June 1990. Prosecutors accuse them of crimes against humanity.

In the ‘Miners’ Riot of 13-15 June 1990’ dossier, military prosecutors have indicted for crimes against humanity – as stipulated by Article 439, Paragraph 1, Letter a) (4 counts), Article 439, Paragraph 1, Letter g) (1,388 counts) and Article 439, Paragraph 1, Letter j) (1,250 counts) of the Criminal Code, with the application of Article 5, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code – the following defendants: Ion Iliescu (Chairman of the Provisional National Unity Council and elected President of Romania at the time the guilty acts were committed), Petre Roman (Prime Minister of the caretaker Government at the time), Gelu Voican Voiculescu (Deputy Prime Minister of the caretaker Government at the time), Virgil Magureanu (head of the Romanian Intelligence Service at the time) and retired General Mugurel Cristian Florescu (Deputy Prosecutor General and head of the Directorate of Military Prosecutors’ Offices).