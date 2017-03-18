Artistic gymnastics: Catalina Ponor to Baku World Cup floor, beam finals with top scores

Romanian Catalina Ponor qualified on Friday for the floor and beam finals of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, landing the highest scores in both women’s events.

A triple Olympic champion in Athens (2004), Ponor scored 13.233 points with her floor routine (Romanian Anamaria Ocolisan came in last with 10.833 p).

In the beam event, Catalina Ponor landed the top position with 14.233 points, while Anamaria Ocolisan ended 14th (out of 17) with 11.066 p.

None of Romania’s five male gymnasts made it to the finals.

Cristian Bataga ended 9th in the vault qualifiers with an average of 13.783 (13.833 and 13.733 respectively).

In the pommel horse event Bataga was 21st in the rankings with 13.066 points, while Alexandru Andrei Ursache ended 24th (12.833 p) out of 39 competitors.

In the horizontal bar qualifiers Vlad Cotuna ended 15th with a score of 12.033 p, and Ioan Laurentiu Nistor finished 21st out of 25 competing athletes, with 10.533 p.

Adelin Kotrong was the fifth Romanian gymnast to perform in Baku (only in Thursday’s qualifiers, floor and vault).

Both finals where Catalina Ponor will compete are scheduled for Sunday.