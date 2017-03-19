Artistic gymnastics: Gold for Catalina Ponor in balance beam and floor events of Baku World Cup

Romanian gymnast Catalina Ponor has won the finals of the balance beam and floor events, on Sunday, in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competition taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The triple Olympic champion of Athens (2004) won the floor event with 13.433, surpassing in the finals Australian Emily Little, 13.400, and Azeri Marina Nekrasova, 12.833.

In the balance beam event, Ponor took first place in the finals with 13.833, being followed in the standings by Greek Vasiliki Miloussi, 13.633, and Emily Little, 13.433.

Catalina Ponor had qualified to the finals with the highest scores, 13.233 in the floor event, and 14.233 in the balance beam.

Romania participated with seven gymnasts in the Baku competition, Catalina Ponor and Anamaria Ocolisan in the women’s competition, and Cristian Bataga, Adelin Kotrong, Alexandru Andrei Ursache, Vlad Cotuna and Ioan Laurentiu Nistor in men’s, Ponor being the only one to qualify to the finals.