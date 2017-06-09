Astana EXPO 2017 opens on Saturday. Magurele high-power laser is Romania’s flagship facility at event

The international exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 themed “Future Energy” opens on June 10 in the capital city of Kazakhstan, with the organisers expecting over five million visitors from all over world, the official website of the fair informs.

The specialized event runs between June 10 – September 10, 2017, and is expected to be one of the most spectacular cultural venues of 2017, with the exhibition stretching on 25 hectares and joining over 110 exhibiting countries.

The Bureau International des Expositions has selected in 2012 the capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana, to host the exhibition.

Romania organized a 370 sq.m. pavilion, where domestic companies promote innovative heating or energy efficient solutions.

The Magurele-based ELI-NP high-power laser facility will be the national ‘flagship’ at Astana EXPO 2017, as it is the most important investment in Romanian research in the past 50 years, iconic of the Romanian science and laser technology.

Under the logo “Energy of Light”, the pavilion will showcase Romania as a country of innovation and invention.

After 1989 Romania has participated in all world and international exhibitions organized under the aegis of the Bureau International des Expositions. The Convention on International Exhibitions was signed on November 22, 1928 and Romania, in its capacity as a founder member, ratified it under Decree No. 2581/1930.

Energy is the core element of modern global economy, a trend setter that defines the states’ development pace.

Today’s clean energy from renewable sources is a great promise. That’s how the organisers explain the choice of this year’s concept for Astana EXPO 2017 – “Future Energy”. Because “we need to go gentler on the environment, look more often at consumption efficiency measures and change our habits”.

The clean energy concept is a broad one, covering generation from wind, sun, biomass, going through zero-loss energy transport and distribution methods and ending with a responsible consumer who invests in new low energy technology.

Astana EXPO 2017 aims to bring together the largest players in the industry with the latest technologies and ideas they promote. Experts of global standing will meet in Astana during the 93 days of the event, leaders and decision-makers will discuss how to turn green energy into the most important trend of the next decades.

The EXPO 2017 logo, “Wind Energy”, features three wind turbine blades colored blue, orange and green. The logo was chosen by Kazakhstan people in July 2013.

The three doll mascots of the event – actually three children – in the same colors as the logo: orange, green and blue, symbolize the sun, wind and water, but also the exhibition and the host country, Kazakhstan.