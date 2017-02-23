At the “Nabob’s” Castle, wine tasting from the vineyard… of the Antinori family story

Providing the most majestic view on the Bucegi Mountains, the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni – the “Nabob’s” Castle, as it was also called the one who ordered the construction of this famous building – continues to organize tasting sessions of wines bearing the brand of renowned vineyards. Such an event will take place on February 25, 2017, one day after “Dragobete” – the Romanian version of the Valentine’s Day -, where the Vitis Metamorfosis wines will be the stars. Actually, this event will reveal once again the Antinori family story, which relies on a similarity between the Dealu Mare Vineyard in Prahova and Italy’s Toscana.

On February 25, 2017, the Cantacuzino Castle will host a new wine tasting; this time, the organizers have prepared… a story of the family that owns the Vitis Metamorfosis vineyards, a famous family which has in Italy a history in the wine production, covering 26 generations. It is the family of the Marquis Piero Antinori, who developed the Vitis Metamorfosis Company in Prahova, assisted by his three daughters. The “Vitis Metamorfosis” story in Romania, Prahova, started from a similarity between the Dealu Mare Vineyard and Toscana, one of the most famous wine regions in Europe and worldwide. Before Marquis Antinori decided where in Romania he will develop his activity, the experts of the company visited several vineyards in all the important wine regions, and finally they chose Prahova’s Dealu Mare Vineyard, considering its huge potential, the optimal conditions and the very good soil. The graperies have been planted on sloping hills, and the grape varieties are strictly selected depending on each parcel’s characteristics.

Having such a rich history in the wine production, covering dozens of generations, the company aims to promote local grape varieties, obtaining in the same time the certification of the ecological grapery. Thus, being established by the work of passionate people, Vitis Metamorfosis permanently experiences graperies and their wine cellars, the selection of the local and international varieties, the cultivation method and the fermentation temperatures, the traditional and modern winemaking techniques, the timber species, the barrel types and the periods of aging in the bottle. Being a team work, where each person has its role, each one’s view is found in every wine bottle, and the recognition of the products made is rewarded with numerous distinctions obtained in prestigious wine contests organized at the national and international level.

At the same time, the Cantacuzino Castle, with its unique surroundings and aristocratic charm, is the ideal place to enjoy the quality wine. The Cantacuzino Castle is located in Busteni, in the Zamora District, on the place of an ancient hunting house that existed since the 18th century, serving as a stopover for the Cantacuzino family in their way to Brasov. Built in the neo-Romanian style, the Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni has a great architectural, historical, documentary and artistic value. It was built in 1911, at the request of Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino – also called The Nabob -, former Romanian Minister from 1899 to 1900 and from 1904 to 1907. Its architecture probably is the most important heritage provided by Romania to the world culture. Its façade is of carved stone and plated with brick inside. Having the shape of a quadrangle with the south side open, the castle perfectly integrates in the landscape, having an area of 3,148 sqm, while the yard and the garden have an area of 3.5 hectares.