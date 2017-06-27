Austrian Ambassador Gerhard Reiweger: Road infrastructure needs improvement in Romania in support of economy

Austrian Ambassador to Romania, Gerhard Reiweger stated on Monday in central Covasna resort, that Romania’s road infrastructure needs to be improved, and this is an important prerequisite of economic development.

Reiweger reiterated, within the context, the idea of building a motorway to connect central Brasov to Bucharest and facilitate the access of tourists from the country and from abroad to this natural and tourist potential area.

“Road infrastructure is very important (…) It is obvious (…) that if there were a motorway from Bucharest to Brasov, from a touristic perspective, we would discuss about another matter. I have often spoken with the leadership of the County Council and the mayor of Brasov and I keep asking the same question: why mayors and county councils do not have the normal influence in Bucharest so that what needs to happen happens – so that roads are built. It would take almost an hour on the motorway from Otopeni to Brasov (…) I know it is a rhetorical question,” the Ambassador of Austria said during a meeting at Covasna City Hall with the local authorities and representatives of the local community and the business milieu.

The Austrian diplomat also said that “infrastructure is a European theme,” and that his mission as an ambassador is to recall this all the time, given that the common goal of the European Union is cohesion and the use of funds for this purpose.

“I did not criticize Covasna for its local infrastructure, (…) I have thought and still think that the infrastructure needs to be improved in Romania, if we want to support the economy,” Gerhard Reiweger further said.

The Austrian Ambassador was accompanied on this visit by representatives of the German Economic Club and the Export Club, who had the initiative of this meeting.

The local authorities presented to the guests the natural potential of Covasna County, insisting on its mofettes (a noxious emanation, consisting chiefly of carbon dioxide, escaping from the earth in regions of nearly extinct volcanic activity – ed. n.), mineral waters and many tourist attractions in the area, unique in the country and Europe.