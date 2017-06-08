Auto Total Business Show: sixth edition of an amazing show in Bucharest

Auto Total Business Show (ATBS) is coming for the sixth year in a row in Bucharest  on June 10th and June 11th 2017 with a complete show guaranteed  for all car addicts. Extreme sports, dangerous tricks, overspeed engines, revolutionary gadgets, the most beautiful girls around, more than 35 000 square meters of original auto parts and aftermarket  are waiting for people in Bucharest, Romexpo (Center pavilion  and parking lot A). ATBS is the biggest automotive event  in Romania meant for specialised producers and service equipments.

The show has become an annual tradition and last year it left Romanians with the need for more. The platforms in front of the Center pavilion at Romexpo  will turn into an amusement park, where adrenalin is setting the tone: auto drifting  with well-known pilots, sexy car-washes and extreme sports. Thousands of car enthusiasts will be able to watch famous Romanian drifters  showing off their grandeur and technical skills.

For the second time at ATBS, the main attraction will be the Lords of Gravity team  one of the most famous  Slam Dunk acrobatic teams in Europe. Reaching celebrity right after setting the record for  “the furthest distance marked Slam Dunk” (7,55 meters) at  NBA Europe Live Tour 2012, in Berlin, the Lords of Gravity  performed everywhere around the world, including  Abu Dhabi Formula one Grand Prix or NBA games and  Bundesliga (basket and football). They took our breaths away at  “British Got Talent” (UK), where they even got to semi-finals.

At the Center Pavilion, more than 120 exhibitors, greatest producers in this field will show off the car parts and aftermarket universe novelties, technological innovations and technical demonstrations.

Last year, AUTO TOTAL BUSINESS SHOW 2016 had 38 000 visitors, an audience record number, and in 2017 they had already set up a first edition in Iasi. You can go see the show Saturday and Sunday, June 10th -11th 2017, between  10.00 a.m  and  6.00 p.m , and the access ticket’s price is 30 lei. Children under the age of  7 years old  and disabled persons benefit of free access.

 

