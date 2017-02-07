Automobile Bavaria Group and MHS Truck & Bus Group announce positive financial results for 2016

The business managed by the President of MHS Holding, Mr. Michael Horst Schmidt, including the group of companies Automobile Bavaria Group, MHS Truck & Bus Group and Schmidt Gruppe Deutschland, has recorded increases in all segments in 2016. The total turnover of the three groups of companies has increased by EUR 64 million compared to the previous year, reaching the volume of EUR 374 million.

Automobile Bavaria Group, the most important BMW dealer network in the Central and South-Eastern Europe and the sole dealer in the South-Eastern Europe that holds an authorized Rolls-Royce service in Bucharest, has recorded a turnover of EUR 130 million in 2016, 39% more than in 2015. New BMW car sales increased by 33%, 1,769 vehicles and 120 Motorrad motorcycles being sold in 2016; the sales of the MINI increased by 37% (202 vehicles have been sold) and used cars sales increased by 39% – 784 used cars have been sold. Automobile Bavaria Group service network’s labor and parts sales increased by 13%, 54,200 cars being serviced and repaired last year in the Automobile Bavaria Group workshops, in the 12 dealerships in Romania.

In 2016, Automobile Bavaria Group has opened a new dealership in Bacau, and a new office in Targu Mures. The company has focused all its efforts made in the after-sales area on improving the service quality and on satisfying its clients. Introducing a professional Call Center and a department for loyalty and assessment from customers, led to a very high level of customer’s satisfaction index, reaching 98.9%, one of the highest percentages in Europe.

Among the most exclusivist models delivered by Automobile Bavaria Group in 2016, there were three BMW i8 hybrid vehicles and a BMW 7 series, in limited anniversary edition – MBW Individual – THE NEXT 100 YEARS, with a price of more than EUR 130,000 plus VAT. A significant growth was recorded for the BMW i electric range, with a total number of 37 sold units (34 MBW i3 and 3 BMW i8).

MHS Truck & Bus Group reported for 2016 a net unconsolidated turnover of EUR 115 million, namely EUR 11 million higher than the one in the previous year. The year of 2016 was a very good year for MHS Truck & Bus Group, especially in its second part, the group delivering a total of more than 1,400 vehicles, from which 1,002 vehicles were new MAN trucks, 12 MAN/Neoplan buses and 416 used trucks. Most of the delivered trucks have been dedicated to the international transport.

Last year, Romania was one of the 12 European countries that held the MAN Tour 2016 event. In Bucharest and Timisoara, the event has been visited by 650 customers who tested 12 different types of trucks and drove a total of 3,460 km during the 578 test drives.

In the Q2 of 2017, MAN will launch an operating system based on the cloud update, which will connect all the users of the logistic chain, regardless of the brand. This system called RIO will increase the efficiency in transportation and will provide transparency to all of its users.

“Another point of interest in 2017 will be the development and continuous professionalization of our After Sales services provided to our customers through the MHS Truck Service network and through our network of authorized service partners, which is the largest in Romania”, stated Miloš Vujanović, CEO at MHS Truck & Bus Group.

This year, Automobile Bavaria Group will support traditional cultural partnerships, such as the ones with the Bucharest National Theater or the Sibiu International Theater Festival, as well as other projects, such as the partnership with the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy or supporting the Romanian Tennis Federation.

The partnership with Bucharest National Theater (TNB) started 4 years ago, as a support of the cultural projects yearly conducted by the institution.

The first MAN bus delivered by MHS Truck & Bus Group in 2017 will accompany the Romanian National Theater’s team in its tournaments in the country and abroad. Very modern, comfortable and equipped to meet the requirements of the National Theater team even in their longest tournaments, the bus is endowed with automatic transmission, premium seats for passengers, Wi Fi system, 220V power outlets, LCD monitors. The theater’s team will have not only a comfortable journey, but also a safe one, since the bus is endowed with systems for driver’s assistance, such as: aid system for lane change (LGS), emergency brake assist (EBA), electronic program for road stability (ESP), Cruise Control, MAN Multimedia Coach (MMC) navigation system.

“We are honored to be part of the Romanian cultural society by providing transportation means for one of the most important Romanian cultural brands – “I.L. Caragiale National Theater”, stated Mr. Michael Schmidt, President of the MHS Truck & Bus Group.

In his turn, Mr. Ion Caramitru, the Manager of the Bucharest National Theater, stated: “We are proud to have a reliable partner in MHS Truck & Bus Group, and we will certainly enjoy more comfortable journeys aboard the new MAN Lion’s Coach. Starting from February, the bus will accompany us in our national and international tournaments”.

Mr. Michael Schmidt remarked through his multiple actions of social responsibility. Michael Schmidt Foundation has been founded in 2010. Since then until today, it has expanded its portfolio of projects primarily aiming to preserve the Transylvanian Saxon heritage, as well as to develop the Romanian-German bilateral cooperation projects. For this continuous approach, Mr. Schmidt received in 2015, from the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Joachim Gauck, the Cross of Merit in rank of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.