Automotive association: Jan – Oct electric, hybrid car sales double to 834 units

The number of electric and hybrid cars sold in Romania continued to grow in the first 10 months of the year, reaching 834 units, more than double compared to the same period of 2015, shows data of the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA ) consulted by Agerpres.

As many as 412 electric and hybrid cars were sold between January – October 2015.

According to statistical data, sales of green car increased by 102.4 between January – October to 834 units, accounting for 0.9 percent of nationwide total sales of new cars.

A number of 130 green cars were sold in October this year, by 5.69 percent more compared to the 124 units sold in the previous month.

Topping the list of the January – October best-selling 100 percent electric car makes is BMW with 38 units, followed by Mercedes-Benz (26), Volvo (9), Mitsubishi (7) and Renault (3).

On the first position in the ranking of Romania’s January – October hybrid car sales is Toyota (578 units), followed by Lexus (127) and Land Rover (17).

APIA data reveals that 495 new hybrid and electric vehicles were sold in Romania in 2015, more than double (110 percent) compared to the 236 units sold in 2014.