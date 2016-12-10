Avalanche risk at Balea Lake, snow layer measuring 83 cm

Meteorologists warn that, at over 1,800 meters altitude in Fagaras Mountains, at Balea Lake, there is a significant avalanche risk (third degree out of five), according to the snow forecast report sent on Friday to Agerpres.

Below 1,800 meters, the avalanche risk is low (grade one in five) reveals the Sibiu Regional Weather Forecasting Service .

The biggest snow layer in Sibiu county is recorded in the tourist area Balea Lake, and measures 83 centimeters.

The main attraction at Balea Lake is the building site of the ice hotel that should be ready by New Year’s Eve.

Balea Lake can only be reached with the gondola, and a roundtrip costs 60 lei per person.

Road traffic on Transfagarasan is closed between Balea Waterfall and Balea Lake.