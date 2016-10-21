Average monthly pension at end-June 2016 was 44.75 pct of average net wage income

The average public pension in Romania was 32.36 percent of the average gross monthly wage income and 44.75 percent of the average net monthly wage income as of end-June 2016, according to statistics posted on Friday on the website of the Ministry of Labour, Family Affairs, Social Security and the Elderly.

As of June 30, the gross monthly wage income was 2,874 lei, giving an average net monthly wage income of 2,078 lei. The average public pension was 930 lei.

The total number of pensioners at end-H1 2016 was standing at 5,097,428, down 45,476 from the same period of 2015 and down 32,382 from end-December 2015. As many as 91.77 percent of them were drawing a public pension (4,677,989 persons) and 8.23 percent of them were agricultural pensioners (419.439 persons).

As of June 30, 2016, compared with the same period of 2015, the number of public pensioners dwindled by 1,140, for an average public pension by 44 lei higher.

The largest share of the public pensioners is made up of pensioners who retired upon turning the pensionable age – 73.62 percent or 3,443,831 persons.

Data released by the National Public Pension House (CNPP) show that 56.78 percent of the total number of public pensioners were drawing a monthly pension below 930 lei in June 2016.

Agricultural pensioners numbered 419,439 as of end-June 2016, while 90.91 percent of the total recipients were drawing a pension for having turned the pensionable age; 0.70 percent were drawing invalidity pensions and 8.39 percent were getting survivor’s pensions.