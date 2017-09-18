Avram Iancu finishes swimming race from Danube’s springs to Black Sea

Librarian Avram Iancu has finished, on Saturday afternoon, in Sulina, swimming the 2,860 kilometers of the Danube River, thus becoming the first man to ever cross the river from the place where it originates to the place where the river empties into the Black Sea, without any additional items.

He was greeted both by citizens and local authorities. The swimmer was also welcomed by Secretary of State with the Youth and Sports Ministry Cosmin-Razvan Butuza, as well as by Olympic champion Ivan Patzaichin, who congratulated for his effort and for the manner in which he promoted Romania’s imagine.

The Petrosani athlete, who is a librarian, came up with the idea of swimming on the Danube river after reading “the Danube Pilot” novel wrote by Jules Vernes. He left on 20 June in Donaueschingen, Germany, and forced himself to swim 50 kilometers a day with no helper and protection material. At the same time, he wanted to encourage young people to read.

“I want for the young generation to discover the pleasure of reading this novel, precisely during the 60 days of swimming. While reading, this generation will have, in parallel, the possibility to follow me live, using modern technology, the GPS and several gadgets specific to their age,” Abram Iancu wrote on his blog before leaving for the race.

The librarian of Petrosani is known to have crossed the English Channel on 30 August 2016, without wearing a neoprene suit, at the end of a continuous effort of 17 hours and 54 minutes in which he traveled 62 kilometers.

So far, another two persons have succeeded to swim the Danube, from its springs to the Black Sea. The first is the Slovenian Martin Strel, who, in 2000, swam for 58 days in the Danube, with the help of a neoprene suit and flippers. Six years later, Canadian Mimi Huges finished the same route, after 90 days, equipped with a neoprene suit but without flippers.