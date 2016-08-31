Balkanik Festival brings Omar Souleyman to Bucharest

Balkanik Festival will return to Bucharest, Romania on September 9, 10 and 11 for a three-day event with a stacked lineup for those who want a taste of the Balkans and Arab world.

The festival takes place in the historic Uranus Garden (144 Uranus Street) in Bucharest, located in the last-standing old neighborhoods of Bucharest, which managed not to get demolished by ex-dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in order to build the House of the People, the second-largest building in the world.

The first headliners on the main stage of Balkanik Festival are Band of Gypsies, meaning legendary Taraf de Haidouks, the most successful Gypsy band in the world (from Clejani village, Romania), and brass band Kocani Orkestar (Macedonia). Both bands will join their instruments and forces in a never-before-heard repertoire meant to demolish all prejudice, walls between people, countries, ethnicities and continents. The new playlist has been written and arranged for a 26-musician orchestra and explores the contrasts between the intensities of each band. The wild violins, cimbaloms and accordions of Taraf de Haidouks clash with the trumpets and percussion of the Kocani Orkestar. The show will gather musical elements from the Balkans, Romania, Macedonia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, and the Orient.

Omar Souleyman, the great star of Syria, will also headline the festival.

Omar “was a prolific wedding singer with more than 500 live albums to his name before civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. He continued to write songs of love and positivity as a welcome distraction from the horrors of war and in the process found himself something of a star in the west.” (The Guardian)

Omar Souleyman performed at the Nobel Peace Award Ceremony in 2013 and had various collaborations with Western artists, like Bjork (for her album Biophilia) and Dan Snaith aka Caribou.

“My music is from the community I come from – the Kurdish, the Ashuris, the Arabic, they’re all in this community. Even Turkish because it’s so near, it’s just across the border. And even Iraqi.” (Omar Souleyman)

Bollywood Masala Orchestra will bring the effervescence and craze of the original Indian Gypsies’ music, dances and a theatrical show and will take the audience on a colorful and musical journey from Rajasthan to Mumbai. Antwerp Gypsy-Ska Orkestra, Cumbuș Cemaat and Orange Blossom are vibrant bands, combining traditional music from Turkey, Egypt and the Balkans with electronic, ska and contemporary sounds.

Further festival acts, interactive sound installations, learning events and music workshops will be announced soon.

Sharing photos? Hashtag #balkanik2016

Tickets now at: www.eventbook.ro

For more details please check the Facebook event!

https://www.facebook.com/events/569470533211888/

Balkanik Festival is organized by Metropolis Cultural Association.