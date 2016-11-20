Banca Transilvania, BCR and Garanti Bank win contract for taxes, fees online payment

The National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) has assigned the 1.87-million lei contract (without VAT) on the acquisition of services for the online payment of taxes, fees, contributions and other sums to the state budget through the National Electronic Payment System to three banks – Banca Transilvania, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) and Garanti Bank.

According to an announcement posted on the website of the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP), the tender procedure was open and the lowest price was the award criterion.

Four bids were submitted, only three were admissible.

The contract was assigned on 4 November 2016.

According to the ANAF president, Dragos Doros, the payment of taxes and fees is now possible with the banking card in all ANAF offices.