Bancpost – Net profit of 28.6 million RON in H1 2016

Following the return to profitability in 2015, Bancpost continued producing positive results in the first semester of 2016, reporting a net profit of 28.6 million RON.

Total assets remained stable in H1 2016 (+1.3% comparing to H1 2015), client deposits rose by 11% to 8.7 billion RON, while gross loans reached 5.7 billion RON. As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 66%, confirming the Bank’s high level of funding independence.

Operational expenses decreased by 9.1% compared to H1 2015, reflecting the efforts undertaken by the bank to optimize its operations.

The quality of the loan portfolio continued to improve, the NPL ratio decreasing to 10% compared to 16.3% in the same period of 2015.

The capital adequacy ratio increased to 21.69%, compared to 20.51% at the end of 2015 and 18.75% in December 2014.

The bank’s capital strength, liquidity and profitability underline the capacity of Bancpost to actively contribute to the development of the Romanian economy.

“It is important that Bancpost maintained its profitability in the first semester, despite the challenging environment characterised by low interest rates and adverse legislative initiatives. We have attained this positive result due to our sustainable business model and strong customer orientation” stated Philippos Karamanolis (photo), Executive President Bancpost.