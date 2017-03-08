Bancpost supports IT industry and sends young Romanian IT specialists to the international competition Beyond Hackathon

Bancpost sends the most talented IT specialists in Romania to the competition “Beyond Hackathon” dedicated to young IT specialists (software developer, designer, marketer, business developer), an event to be held between 17-19 March 2017 in Athens. The Bank supports thus the IT industry, offering young talents real chances to national and international recognition. The competition aims to promote innovative ideas and projects which can make a difference in the field of financial services and products and can thus influence the future of banking.

Beyond Hackathon is now at its second edition and is organised by Eurobank Group in a partnership with Found.ation M.P. and The Cube Workspace M.I.K.E. and with Eurobank Group subsidiaries in the region – Bancpost SA (Romania), Eurobank Bulgaria AD and Eurobank Cyprus Ltd. This year’s novelty is that start-ups may also participate in the competition – companies in this field with maximum 5 years’ experience.

During three days IT specialists – programmers, software developers, designers and business developers – will participate in workshops held by international leaders in FinTech and will have the opportunity to interact with experts in various fields (business, design, technology and communications). The final objective is to generate innovative ideas which can materialise in future banking products and services.

In 2016 Bancpost sent two Romanian specialists to this competition, who reached the final stage of project evaluation.

Money awards and the chance to implement the project

In the end participants will be able to present their ideas before a jury, and the first three projects will be granted money awards (€5,000, €3,000 and €2,000 respectively), as well as the opportunity to implement the projects with Eurobank support.

Those interested to participate in Beyond Hackathon need to register until 16 March on http://www.beyondhackathon.com/en/Register. They can already create their teams in Romania, but they may also find team-mates in Athens, together with other participants.