Bancpost – The most active bank in Romania within the EBRD Trade Facilitation Program

Bancpost received the award for “Most active bank in Romania within the EBRD Trade Facilitation Program (TFP)” for 2016, a distinction that rewards the bank’s performance in supporting the international trade activity on the local market. Thus, since the signing of the TFP cooperation agreement with EBRD in the summer of 2013, Bancpost facilitated transactions of Romanian companies within TFP program amounting to EUR 100 million.

The EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Programme, launched in 1999, aims to promote foreign trade to, from and among the countries where the EBRD invests. Through the TFP, the EBRD provides guarantees to international confirming banks and short-term loans to selected banks and factoring companies for on-lending to local exporters, importers and distributors. The TFP currently includes over 100 partner banks in 27 countries where the EBRD invests, with limits exceeding €1.5 billion in total and more than 800 confirming banks worldwide.

“This distinction honours us and represents an acknowledgment of our active contribution to a deeper connection of the Romanian market to the global trade, with benefits both for local companies and for the economy as a whole. We remain a trustworthy partner for our clients and provide them with financing solutions and payment risk insurance tools tailored to their business to provide them with more security, competitiveness and speed in developing import-export activities. We are pleased to see that the TFP funding was accessed by clients operating in various fields such as industrial production, agriculture, commerce,” said on this occasion Vlad Micu, Executive Manager, Bancpost Corporate Banking.

“The new limits reached by the EBRD’s TFP Program are due to the success of its partners, and Bancpost recorded the best performance in the use of TFP funding in the Romanian market. We are extremely proud of this partnership and the role that Bancpost has undertaken to facilitate local companies’ access to the global market. We believe that the know-how and the international platform offered by the EBRD, together with an in-depth knowledge of Bancpost’s local market and business, is the successful formula for promoting international trade in Romania”, said Nick Tesseyman, Managing Director for Financial Institutions, EBRD.

The award was given at the EBRD Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Cyprus, which brought together more than 300 participants from 39 countries.

In August 2013, Bancpost became the issuing bank under EBRD’s Trade Finance Program (TFP) for an initial funding limit of EUR 20 million. Subsequently, the agreement was extended both in terms of eligibility conditions, by including factoring operations and medium-term transactions, and in terms of doubling the limit to EUR 40 million as a result of the intense use of funds by Bancpost.