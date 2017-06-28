Baseball Festival on July 5th in Bucharest

The US Embassy in Romania, together with the Romanian Baseball & Softball Federation, the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) and the Youth and Sport Ministry, will organize on July 5th, the first baseball festival in Romania. The event, which will be hosted by the Complex Studentesc Tei starting at 5:30 PM, is part of the Jackie Robinson Project, a Romanian-American initiative promoting the valuable Baseball players in Romania and marking the 70th anniversary of when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Jackie Robinson will also be celebrated at the 4th of July (Independence Day) event organized by the US Embassy, but also a day before at an event hosted by Grand Cinema Digiplex where the movie “42: The True Story of a Sports Legend” will be screened.

Representatives of the US Embassy and Sharon Robinson, the daughter of the former popular Baseball player Jackie Robinson will attend the feast as well. Over 3000 people have been invited – including those who will come a day before to the reception celebrating the United States of America’s “birthday”. There will also be some other former Major League players coming at Baseball Festival – Scott Erickson, La Troy Hawkins and Marlon Anderson.

The spectators will be able to see the rematch between the team consisting of some American soldiers from Mihail Kogalniceanu Base and Romania’s national team, after Romania defeated the USA in April with a score of 7-2!

Furthermore – the spectators will be able to see baseball demonstrations of several talented baseball teams in the country, as well as pitching and hitting contests: Home Run Derby and The Fastest Pitch. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

The organizers promise that it will be a cozy American style afternoon with sports, contests and good food, as some of the most popular street-food providers in Bucharest will be present! A lot more surprises are to be revealed at the time of the event.