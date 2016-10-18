Basescu harshly attacking Kovesi: “I see she turned DNA into a political bludgeon”. What does he say about arrest

Former President Traian Basescu continues to accuse the Head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi, stating that she turned the institution she leads in a “political bludgeon”, through which there are prepared files for politicians in office and not only. Being present at Romania TV on Sunday evening, the former head of state spoke also about his arrest.

“I see she turned DNA into a political bludgeon. The accused ones are very carefully selected”, stated for Romania TV the former President Traian Basescu, stating that he’s not afraid of being arrested. “I’m not afraid. When you’re a man who faced waves of 16 meters rolling over you, you’re not afraid of a Kovesi, even if she has handcuffs. She disappointed me so much”, the former head of state commented.

Basescu stated that he didn’t took a final decision yet regarding his candidacy at the parliamentary elections, but he doesn’t exclude this option: “We’ll see, I couldn’t say no in principle, but I want to see if I can help my party. Right now, the main temptation for me is to be a grandfather. If I will decide myself to candidate, I will be in the top of a list. We’ll see if it’s about the Senate or the Chamber of Deputies”, the former President said.

The former President also stated that no politician would have been dare not to publically answer to some accusations for two weeks, as the DNA Chief-Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi affords, mentioning that she has the obligation to answer to four questions related to the plagiarism suspicions from her PhD thesis, to using a false email address – “the purple owlet” where from she sent information from the files, and to her friendship with Sebastian Ghita.

“Kovesi has made very many abuse, and it doesn’t mean that I attack DNA when I say this, because DNA is an institution and I want it to be increasingly professionalized”, asserted the former head of state.

Traian Basescu has recently stated also for Romania TV, that he found out only in 2014 about the tight relationships between the DNA Chief-Prosecutors and PSD politicians, and Sebastian Ghita’s accusations against Codruta Kovesi indicate “the revolt of those who have filled her glass”.

The former President reveals the real stake of sending Elena Udrea’s file in Parliament: Kovesi wants to cover the plagiarism scandal

The President of the Popular Movement Party (PMP), Traian Basescu, appreciates that the purpose of sending Elena Udrea’s file in Parliament is to cover the plagiarism scandal in the case of the DNA head.

“Sending Elena Udrea’s file to the Chamber of Deputies is the perfect pretext for Kovesi to disseminate transcripts to the propaganda division, accusing parliamentarians, now, when ‘the source’ purple owlet was revealed and compromised”, Basescu wrote on Facebook.

PMP President believes that “a show with transcripts and manipulating cancan documents, cold cover, at least temporarily, the plagiarism scandal, as well as the scandal of the visits made at Ghita’s home and of the purple owlet!!! Even so, Kovesi has the obligation to clarify the suspicions publically circulating on her name!”, Basescu appreciates.