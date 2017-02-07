Basescu: Iohannis plays faultlessly to corner PSD, put it against the wall

The head of the state, Klaus Iohannis “played faultlessly” politically to bring the Social Democratic Party (PSD, at rule) in a difficult situation, said the former president, Traian Basescu on Monday night at a private television broadcast.

“He played the PSD. Arrogant as always, when winning they become arrogant the very next day. They play humble until they win. (…) Dragnea thought the entire world is his, that he is the country’s #1 man. Fair or not, attention, fair or not, Iohannis has played them step by step until he put them with their backs against the wall. This is the reality,” Traian Basescu told the B1 TV private broadcaster when asked how he saw the political moves carried by president Klaus Iohannis lately.

Basescu added that “the metamorphosis” of the head of the state is the work of “better advisors.”

“I’m no political game consumer, I’m not a political game maker anymore, but the president played impeccably from his point of view. I wouldn’t know what happened, but he played blamelessly so to bring the PSD in a difficult situation, and yet on the PSD hand, on their hand, on their mistakes, on their indifference, on their conviction that if they won election this should keep them warm. I believe that should one looks up today at an opinion poll, they have no more than 20 pct at confidence,” said Basescu.

Being asked whether president Iohannis will “pick his victory” on Tuesday in the Parliament (where he is expected to deliver a speech at noon – editor’s note), Basescu replied: “But of course, I’d do the same.”

He declared himself optimistic as regards the variant of designation of another PSD candidate if incumbent Prime Minister Grindeanu would resign.

“Should this coalition, with support of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR, opposition) stays together, it’s the only thing to do.”