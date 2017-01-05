Basescu, without Moldovan citizenship: I am looking for best lawyer; I will sue Dodon

Former President Traian Basescu stated on Thursday that he is looking for a lawyer to sue the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, regarding the Moldovan citizenship.

“I am looking for the best lawyer from the Republic of Moldova. My deadline is in six months period. The decree gets into force in six months and I am looking for a lawyer, and I will sue Dodon”, stated Basescu at the Parliament.

On Tuesday, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, signed the decree for withdrawal of the citizenship granted to Traian Basescu. The document does not refer to his wife, Maria Basescu.

“I have signed the decree on withdrawing the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova to Mr Traian Basescu”, Dodon posted on his Facebook account.

The citizenship of the Republic of Moldova, Dodon argued, can be withdrawn through a decree of the President of the Republic of Moldova from the person who obtained the citizenship in a fraudulent way by providing false information or concealing relevant facts.

Therefore, it was concluded, both at the time of examining the request of Traian Basescu, but also currently, there were impediments in obtaining the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova on the basis of Article 20, paragraph 1, letter c) of the Law on citizenship of the Republic of Moldova no. 1024, June 2, 2000, precisely: Traian Basescu, being prosecuted in numerous criminal cases in Romania, hid this fact initially, which constitutes a reason for the withdrawal of the citizenship on the basis of the legal norm stated above, Dodon added.

On November 3, 2016, Traian Basescu and his wife, Maria, took the oath as citizens of the Republic of Moldova at the Moldovan Embassy in Bucharest, and on November 13 voted for the presidential elections of the Republic of Moldova.