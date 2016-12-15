BEC releases final results of parliamentary elections: PSD wins 221 seats, PNL only 99, ALDE 29

*PSD will hold the majority in partnership with ALDE

PSD won 221 seats within Parliament, PNL won 99 and ALDE won 29.

The Social Democrats would have needed an extra 12 seats to hold the majority alone. The Save Romania Union (USR) won almost 630,000 votes, resulting in 43 seats in Parliament. The future Parliament will consist of six political parties, dozens of others having failed to cross the electoral threshold in Sunday’s elections.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) garnered 45.67 percent of the votes cast for the Senate in Sunday’s parliamentary elections at national level, and 45.47 percent of the votes cast for the Lower Chamber, Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) representative Marian Muhulet announced on Thursday.

PSD has 67 seats in the Senate and 154 seats in the Lower Chamber.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 30 seats in the Senate, with 20.41 percent of the votes, and 69 seats in the Lower Chamber, with 20.04 percent of the votes.

The Save Romania Union (USR) has 13 seats in the Senate (8.92 percent), and 30 seats in the Lower Chamber (8.87 percent).

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has 9 seats in the Senate (6.24 percent), and 21 seats in the Lower Chamber (6.18 percent).

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has 9 seats in the Senate, with 6 percent of the votes, and 20 seats in the Lower Chamber, with 5.62 percent of the votes.

The People’s Movement Party (PMP) has 8 seats in the Senate (5.65 percent), and 18 seats in the Lower Chamber (5.34 percent).

The representatives of ethnic minorities hold 17 seats in the Lower Chamber.

There are 465 MP seats overall.

Of the number of valid votes cast for the Senate, PSD won 3,221,786; PNL – 1,440,193; USR – 629,375; UDMR – 440,409; ALDE – 423,728; PMP – 398,791. Of the number of votes cast for the Lower Chamber, PSD won 3,204,864; PNL – 1,412,377; USR – 625,154; UDMR – 435,969; ALDE – 396,386; PMP – 376,891.

A total of 7,323,368 voters cast their ballots in the 11 December parliamentary elections. 7,047,384 valid ballots were cast for the Lower Chamber and 7,052,966 valid ballots were cast for the Senate.

Since the representatives of ethnic minorities other than the Hungarian minority won 17 seats (there were 16 seats at first but their number was hiked following a challenge), the future Parliament will have 465 MPs. This means the majority will consist of 233 MPs. PSD can secure this number only in partnership with ALDE.

PSD+ALDE hold the majority in the Senate (76 MPs, at least 69 needed). In the Lower Chamber, PSD+ALDE will have 174 MPs, 8 MPs in excess of the threshold needed (166 MPs).

13 political parties have failed to enter the Senate, including the United Romania Party (207,977 votes), Greater Romania Party (83,568 votes), the Romanian Ecologist Party (77,218 votes), Our Alliance Romania (66,774 votes) and the Romanian Socialist Party (32,808 votes).

The list of political parties who failed to enter the Lower Chamber is even longer, including 29 political parties and ethnic minorities’ unions.

The lowest number of votes for the Senate was registered by the Romanian Republican Party – 52 votes.

Who won the Diaspora and with how many votes

110,606 Romanians voted abroad, of whom only 4,591 opted for postal voting. Around 882,000 ballots were unused and consequently cancelled. Of the votes cast for the Lower Chamber, 861 were not valid and 267 were blank ballots. Of the votes cast for the Senate, 822 were not valid and 205 were blank ballots.

USR won the highest number of votes in the Diaspora: 31,461 votes for the Lower Chamber and 31,831 votes for the Senate. PNL was second, with 28,254 votes for the Lower Chamber and 28,453 votes for the Senate. PMP was third, with 25,254 votes for the Lower Chamber and 25,985 votes for the Senate.

PSD won over 10,000 votes for both the Lower Chamber and the Senate.

PSD did not secure absolute majority, PM’s office to be negotiated

PSD would have needed another 12 seats to fall under the provisions of Article 103, Paragraph 1 of the Constitution, which would have forced President Iohannis to appoint the Premier following consultations held exclusively with the party that holds the absolute majority.

Article 103

(1) The President of Romania shall designate a candidate to the office of Prime Minister, as a result of his consultation with the party which has obtained absolute majority in Parliament, or -unless such majority exists – with the parties represented in Parliament.

PSD waited for BEC’s final and official results before any talks with President Iohannis, and this seems to have been the main reason behind PSD’s refusal to show up at the consultations that the Head of State initiated. Based on the exit-poll results and BEC’s partial results, the Social Democrats were hoping to win, through the seat reallocation process, another 12 seats besides the 221 seats they had initially won.

Lacking the absolute majority stipulated by the Constitution, PSD has to form a majority, something it has no problem doing alongside ALDE, as announced, the latter holding 29 seats following BEC’s announcement. In this case, the parliamentary majority of 252 MPs could vote to confirm a Government. If the signals concerning its openness to talks with UDMR result in UDMR joining a ruling coalition alongside PSD, then not only would the Government be easily confirmed, but it would also be able to adopt the laws it wants with a comfortable parliamentary majority. UDMR has 30 seats. These agreements are within reach and entail only protocols between these political parties which are tied by portfolios and positions held within the central and local administration.

There are rumours that PSD could recruit MPs from ALDE and other parties, in order to gain the 12 seats that separate it from the absolute majority mentioned by Article 103, Paragraph 3 of the Constitution. This too could be an explanation for PSD’s absence from the negotiations at the Presidential Palace. More precisely, in order for the MPs to be recruited and the needed seats gained, Parliament would have to be convened, the mandates would have to be validated, and other procedures would have to take place. Even so, it is very unlikely for the Head of State not to invoke BEC’s official results at the talks at Cotroceni, the results in which PSD is 12 seats short of holding the absolute majority alone.

What these parties cannot do on their own is appoint the Premier, this remaining the President’s prerogative.

Theoretically, the right wing of the political spectrum could secure a majority to back a Premier if all parties join hands and isolate PSD.

This is just a scenario. In 2004, Traian Basescu (who had won the presidential elections) managed to gather around Calin Popescu Tariceanu (nominated for PM’s office) the political forces that had previously been PSD’s partners, namely Dan Voiculescu’s PC and UDMR. That is how PSD ended up in the Opposition despite being the party with the highest number of seats.

Consequently, only after these results have been revealed and given the absence of a winner of the absolute majority can one say the Premier’s office is being negotiated. Between the Presidential Palace and the majority that is being formed. Only from now on will it matter whether this majority will form a single bloc around a single nominee for PM’s office, backing him in the face of the integrity criteria that President Iohannis announced. Liviu Dragnea had announced on the night of the euphoria of winning the absolute majority that PSD would decide and would then talk to ALDE too in order for a single nominee for PM’s office to be presented at the Presidential Palace. The maximum scenario, without potential for negotiation, a Digi24 analysis show.