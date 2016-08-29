Benihana restaurant brings to Bucharest the mastery of the biggest culinary shows in the world

Benihana Bucharest hosts for the first time in Romania, during the 1st and 4th of September, the biggest festival of Japanese Teppanyaki cuisine offered by two of the most famous Benihana Chefs in the world. The Hawaiian Star Chefs, Kevin and Barry, will be at their first visit to Bucharest, part of a world tour in all Benihana locations and will offer an unprecedented show of dance and juggling, perfectly combined with authentic Japanese cuisine.

During the 4 days of festival, the two Chefs will offer an exclusive show with the exotic atmosphere and unique artistic moments that made Benihana internationally renowned for its culinary performances. Known as genuine masters of live Teppanyaki shows, Chef Kevin will delight the audience as he juggles rice bowls to island rhythms, while Chef Barry will complete the guests’ experience, flipping fresh ingredients with the hands of a seasoned performer.

At the festival guests can also explore two Teepanyaki menus at special prices, with a wide range of Benihana dishes focused on the distinctive Japanese taste and healthy cuisine based on seafood, beef sirloin, vegetables or rice prepared on hot stove and the traditional onion soup.

Located in the center of Bucharest, at the first floor of the Sheraton Bucharest Hotel, Benihana restaurant is part of the famous international chain that brings together more than 20 restaurants with Japanese Teppanyaki cuisine, from 14 countries. Benihana Bucharest is an unique presence among the local fine-dining restaurants, thanks to its original concept of “entertainment”. The food is prepared on the teppan tables, in front of the guests, in a show that includes juggling, special effects and a permanent interaction with the Chefs.