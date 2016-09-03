BikeFest: Over 1,000 persons prove biker skills at Palace of Parliament

Over one thousand persons, among whom National Liberal Party (PNL) co-chairperson Alina Gorghiu, Deputies’ Chamber Speaker Florin Iordache, and Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs Carmen Moldovan and Marian Neascu, proved their biker skills at the 6th BikeFest edition, the only cycling contest running through the garden of the Palace of Parliament.

On this occasion, the four politicians left politics aside and before 9:00, they came in with bikes and proper equipment on the esplanade at S1 entrance in the garden of the Palace of Parliament.

BikeFest organiser and Green Revolution association programme director Corneliu Belciug said he wished to have more politicians among the event participants. “I would have wanted the entire Parliament to be here, (…) but four is better than zero,” said Belciug.

He also said that this year’s edition saw a record number of 1,000 participants in the two competitions, for off-road bikes, on a 6.5 km course, and for road bikes, on a 5.5 km course.

The contest winner was Hans Comyn, a Belgian who has been living in Bucharest for two years.

BikeFest 2016 taking place over September 3 – 4, includes besides the race in the Palace of Parliament gardens, several events in Izvor Park, among which a charity race and concerts.