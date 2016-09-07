Bill on preventing and fighting against domestic violence, approved by the Senate

The senators decided on Monday that the Court will have the right to order control measures for the compliance with the restraining order in cases of domestic violence, such as ordering the aggressor to regularly report to the police and to be subject of psychological examination.

The bill on preventing and fighting against domestic violence, initiated by the MP Remus Cernea, was approved by the Senate with 85 votes “pro”.

The bill stipulates that the Court has the right to order control measures for the compliance with the restraining order and for preventing its breach, such as ordering the aggressor to report to the police each 14 days, depending on the Court’s decision, in order to establish his conduct.

The aggressor is also obliged to inform the police about his/her new address, if he/she was evicted from the family home.

The bill also provides the right of the Court to order the psychological examination of the aggressor, or psychological counseling or psychotherapy.

At the same time, The Ministry of Labour and Family and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be obliged to provide the training of the specialized staff and of the police officers dealing with domestic violence.

The Senate is the first notified Chamber, while the Chamber of Deputies if the decision-making body.