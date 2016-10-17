Bill tacitly adopted by the Senate: Heroine Mothers to receive life annuity

Women who mothered more than three children will become “heroine mothers” and will collect a life annuity, while women who mothered five or more children will receive a life annuity representing 50 percent of the average net salary, plus the “Heroine Mother” title and medal.

The bill has been tacitly adopted by the Senate, the first Chamber notified. The Lower Chamber will be the decisive Chamber.

According to the bill, women who mothered three children will receive a life annuity representing 30 percent of the average net salary, those who mothered four children will receive a life annuity representing 40 percent, while those who mothered five or more children will receive a life annuity representing 50 percent of the average net salary, plus the “Heroine Mother” title and medal.

The life annuity will be updated annually in relation to the level of the average net salary and will not take into account other incomes the family registers.

Likewise, this life annuity will not be taxed. Women who want to collect this life annuity will have to file a written request.