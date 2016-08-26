Black Cube: Bucharest Tribunal rules to keep two Israeli citizens under house arrest

Bucharest Tribunal (TB) ruled on Tuesday to keep two Israeli citizens indicted for harassing chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Laura Codruta Kovesi, under house arrest.

The ruling can be appealed at the Bucharest Court of appeal within 48 hours.

According to the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Ron Weiner is charged with multiple felonies including establishing an organized crime group, illegal access to a computer network, repeated unauthorized transfer of computer data, illegal operations involving hardware and software.

David Geclowicz was also indicted for multiple felonies, including establishing an organized crime group, complicity to illegal access to a computer network, complicity to unauthorized transfer of computer data, complicity in altering computer data and complicity to illegal hardware and software operations.

“In this regard, there is suspicion that, during March 2016, two people with high-ranking positions inside an Israeli company that had branches both in Tel Aviv (Israel) and London (UK) together with several company employees, including the two accused, Weiner Ron and Geclowicz David, initiated and established an organized crime group in order to commit several felonies, respectively harassment and computer crimes, consisting in making multiple threatening and harassing phone calls causing distress, as well as phishing attacks in order to steal access credentials and compromise e-mail accounts, in violating the secrete of correspondence, unlawful copying and transferring its content,” prosecutors in DIICOT claim.

As part of the group, Ron Weiner and David Geclowicz has specific tasks and roles. Weiner was in charge of the technical and computer-related part of their activity, as he was trained in the field, and he dealt with the phishing attacks and compromising the e-mails accounts, while Geclowicz had previously contacted Kovesi’s family and relatives to obtain contact data and the e-mail addresses targeted.

DIICOT also claims that Weiner logged in with the accounts’ owners credentials, repeatedly unlawfully (without the authorization/consent of the account owners) accessed three people’s e-mail inbox (the space awarded by the e-mail service provider to the client) by breaching security features.

“After accessing the online accounts and taking them over, the perpetrator acquired information and stole the private correspondence stored in the compromised accounts; he copied the computer data and made and unauthorized transfer to his own computer, causing implicit changes in the content of the attacked accounts,” the prosecutors say.