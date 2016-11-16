“Black Cube”case: Israeli David Geclowicz convicted with a suspended sentence of 2 years and 8 months in prison

Bucharest Court decided on Wednesday to convict Israeli David Geclowicz with a suspended sentence of 2 years and 8 months imprisonment, after he admitted his guilt in the “Black Cube” case, regarding the harassment of Chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The Court accepted the guilt admission agreement concluded by David Geclowicz with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors and convicted the Israeli to suspended 2 years and 8 months imprisonment for committing the following crimes: establishing an organized crime group, unauthorized transfer of computer data, complicity to illegal operations involving devices and softwares, complicity to violation of correspondence secrecy.

Moreover, David Geclowicz is banned to communicate or to approach, for a period of 3 years the victims in this case – Eduard Kovesi, Liliana Sabau and Fusea Sorin.

Furthermore, the Court decided a supervision term of 3 years, period in which David Geclowicz must present himself to the Bucharest Probation Service, where he will follow a program of social reintegration, and he will do 60 day of community work.

The decision isn’t final.

Two Israelis were charged in the “Black Cube” case – Ron Weiner and David Geclowicz – they have admitted their guilt and concluded an agreement with the DIICOT prosecutors, in order to receive reduced penalties. According to this agreement, Rob Weiner and David Geclowicz accepted to receive a suspended sentence.

So far, three Israelis were charged in this case – Ron Weiner, David Geclowicz and Yossi Barkshtein. The last one managed to flee from Romania, with an arrest warrant in absence having been issued on his name.